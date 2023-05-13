Vikings complete first day of rookie minicamp

EAGAN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Vikings completed their first day of rookie minicamp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

“You know the expectation is we’re just a little bit better tomorrow. That holds true for the rest of their time here before they get in with the vets next week and move on to OTA’s in a week or two here. That will be the expectation, constant hunger for improvement, said head coach, Kevin O’Connell. “What are you doing on your own time? What are you doing in the meeting room to help you be at your best when you get a chance to showcase what you can do?”

The Vikings enter the 2023 season as the reigning NFC North champions. They finished 13-4 in the regular season and lost to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round of the 2022 playoffs.

Forty-three players (draft picks, undrafted free agent signings, and tryout invitees) are attending this weekend. The most-anticipated rookie on the field is the first-round selection, wide receiver, Jordan Addison.

“You can tell, he’s a little bit ahead of a lot of the guys out on the field today,” commented O’Connell. “Where he’s lining up, understanding exactly what that means for what routes he has and how to adjust when the picture changes once the ball snaps, but I thought Jordan had a really really good day, He looks and feels the part which is exactly what I expected out of him, and he’s been chomping at the bit to get going.”

“It’s looking good,” followed Addison. “When I’m looking at the playbook, where I’m going to be at -- just all the routes in it and the great pieces that we got in the offense. Right now, I’m really just excited, but I’m just staying humble, keep working, and when it’s my time to shine, I’m going to make sure I shine.”

The Vikings rookie minicamp will conclude Sunday. The first OTA (Organized Team Activity) will be on May 22. Week one of the regular season for the Vikings is September 10 when Minnesota hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.