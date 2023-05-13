Showers and storms continue this evening/tonight; Warm and dry start to the work week

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper-40s and low-50s across the region. Isolated showers and storms will move through the area tonight as well. Winds will be from the east between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

In regards to tonight’s storms, a few could be strong to severe, especially across northeast Iowa. The main threats for tonight are looking to be hail and gusty winds.

Severe Weather Outlook: Saturday
Severe Weather Outlook: Saturday(KTTC)

Rainfall will continue tomorrow, slowly coming to an end throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper-50s and low to mid-60s. Winds will be from the east between 10 and 15 miles per hour and skies will be overcast through the day.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Looking at our precipitation forecast for the next three days, but really tonight and tomorrow, parts of northeast Iowa could see over an inch and a half of rain. Rochester is looking to pick up between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of rain.

Rainfall Forecast
Rainfall Forecast(KTTC)

Heading into the new week, we’ll see some drier weather before our next chance for rain on Thursday with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. High temperatures this week will be in the 60s and 70s.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
CUB Foods opening another store in Rochester
Law enforcement presence near Essex Park
Traffic being diverted in northwest Rochester while authorities respond to crisis call
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Berne Wood-Fired Pizza announces summer concerts
Berne Wood-Fired Pizza announces summer concerts

Latest News

Sarah's Saturday Morning Forecast - 5/13/23
Sarah's Saturday Morning Forecast - 5/13/23
Severe weather risk today
Scattered showers & storms today; Additional rain expected Sunday
Rainfall amounts
Isolated showers tonight; Additional storm chances this weekend
Nick's 5pm Live Weather - 5/12/23
Nick's 5pm Live Weather - 5/12/23