Showers and storms continue this evening/tonight; Warm and dry start to the work week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper-40s and low-50s across the region. Isolated showers and storms will move through the area tonight as well. Winds will be from the east between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

In regards to tonight’s storms, a few could be strong to severe, especially across northeast Iowa. The main threats for tonight are looking to be hail and gusty winds.

Severe Weather Outlook: Saturday (KTTC)

Rainfall will continue tomorrow, slowly coming to an end throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper-50s and low to mid-60s. Winds will be from the east between 10 and 15 miles per hour and skies will be overcast through the day.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Looking at our precipitation forecast for the next three days, but really tonight and tomorrow, parts of northeast Iowa could see over an inch and a half of rain. Rochester is looking to pick up between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of rain.

Rainfall Forecast (KTTC)

Heading into the new week, we’ll see some drier weather before our next chance for rain on Thursday with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. High temperatures this week will be in the 60s and 70s.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

