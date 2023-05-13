Scattered showers & storms today; Additional rain expected Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a rather soggy Friday, additional rain and storm chances are in store for the area this weekend. The good news is that a total washout is not expected. Two rounds of showers and storms are looking possible for the viewing area today.

Severe weather risk today (KTTC)

The first round would be during the morning, mainly west of HWY-52. The second round would be later in the afternoon, after 3 pm, lasting into the evening, bringing rainfall to most of the viewing area. Round two also features the potential for isolated strong to severe storms in northern Iowa, mainly around Mason City and Charles City. Wind and hail will be the primary concerns, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The midday should manage some dry, but cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s with blustery east winds at 15-20 mph.

Tonight, scattered to widespread showers will continue with strong east winds at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Scattered showers are expected to continue into Sunday morning, but the rain is expected to gradually end after Noon. Overcast skies will remain with a blustery east wind at 10-20 mph. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler than normal in the low 60s. Between Saturday and Sunday, parts of our area could see anywhere from 0.25″ to 1″ with isolated pockets of 1.5″ to 2″ in northern Iowa.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Brighter and drier conditions are ahead for the new work week with seasonably warm temperatures. Mostly sunny skies return for the start of the week on Monday with highs in the low 70s. Highs in the mid-70s and partly sunny skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Isolated rain showers are possible Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 60s. Temperatures are expected to take a brief dip into the low 60s Friday before rebounding to the upper 60s on Saturday.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

