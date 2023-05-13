Salvation Army holds “Feed the Need” food drive

Feed the Need food drive.
Feed the Need food drive.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Salvation Army held its “Feed the Need” food drive Saturday.

According to the Salvation Army, rising food costs and high inflation have led to nearly double the number of households using the food shelf over the past year.

Typically, the Salvation Army hopes to stock its shelves for an entire year, but this year it is hoping to get about half with the rising of food costs.

“Food pantry demand has really built up, in years past we’d been able to collect almost up to an entire years’ worth of food but honestly, we’re hoping for right now at least six months because we’re just going through food so quickly. Any kind of non-perishable food so canned goods, boxes of grocery, pastas and sauce, what we especially need are proteins so canned tuna, things like that would be really great,” Salvation Army major Cornell Voeller said.

The Salvation Army food shelf is the only pantry in our community that is accessible to the downtown area without vehicle transportation and acts as a safety net for 90 households every week.

People were able to drive up and drop off their donations to help build the wall. The food drive wrapped up around 2 p.m. and had other activities as well like live music and food trucks.

