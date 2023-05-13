Runners hit the streets of Rochester for Med City Marathon

Med City Marathon.
Med City Marathon.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Despite the rain, runners hit the streets of Rochester Saturday for the 27th annual Med City Marathon.

The marathon took a few years off due to the pandemic, but it back in full swing with a child’s race, 5k, half marathon, and a full marathon. Runners also had the option of running the races in relays.

The courses weave between different public parks in the Rochester area and even is a Boston Marathon qualifying course.

“The fans really make it you know you can be the best runner in the world but having a fan or having someone cheer for you on the sideline is really important, I love seeing people and their creativity in the posters that they have, I love the people at the water stops just encouraging you and it’s really important to runners that are out on the course or walkers who are on the course,” runner Marne Slack said.

The race started at the Rochester International Airport and wrapped up in downtown Rochester in front of the Mayo Civic Center.

“It showcases Rochester because we get to see all of the trails that are around Rochester, we have over 100 running trails that this course winds through and so we start out at the airport and come down this nice big hill that gives in kind of a fast-paced race and then we twist and run around silver lake and other areas within Rochester,” pace coordinator Mike Schmidt said.

Organizers hope to one day bring in people from around the world and country for this race.

