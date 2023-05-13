Isolated showers tonight; Additional storm chances this weekend

By Sarah Gannon
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Isolated showers are possible across our area throughout the evening, but we should manage a few dry hours overnight. Clouds will stay consistent with breezy east winds at 10-15 mph.

Severe Weather Risk - Saturday
Severe Weather Risk - Saturday

A wave of scattered showers will move in Saturday morning with a second wave expected later in the afternoon and evening. Areas south of I-90 could see a chance for strong to severe storms later in the day. Large hail and damaging winds would be the primary threat, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with strong east winds at 15-20 mph.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts

Additional isolated showers are possible for Mother’s Day on Sunday with highs in the low 60s and breezy northeast winds at 15-20 mph. Some areas could see an additional 0.25″ to up to 1″ of rainfall between Saturday and Sunday.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts

Drier and quieter weather settles in for the upcoming work week. Afternoon temperatures are also expected to return to seasonally warm values in the low to mid-70s. Abundant sunshine is expected for the majority of the week.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast

