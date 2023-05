HAMPTON, Minn. (KTTC) – Highway 52 is closed in both directions at between MN 50 (1 mile north of Hampton) and Clayton Avenue (Coates).

The road is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles due to a serious crash.

According to the MnDOT 511 map, the closure is expected to last until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.