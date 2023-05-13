Byron High School holds annual plant sale

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – In Byron, the school is teaching students the qualities of having a green thumb. Byron High School held its annual plant drive this weekend with plants from its greenhouse.

All of the plants were homegrown by the students in their ‘plantopia’ class where they learn how to grow and take care of various different types of plants ranging from flowers to vegetables.

“Watching the kids learn like the very basics of plants and then seeing them grow with plants, they start so small and then all a sudden we get a nice batch of weather, and the kids will come back over the weekend and the plants will have doubled in size so just seeing them start something so small and get something to now sale they get something out of the work they have done,” agriculture teacher Alison Newman said.

All of the proceeds from the sale will go towards the ‘plantopia’ class for next year and improvements for the greenhouse.

The plant sale wrapped up at about 1 pm Saturday and all plants that weren’t sold are then sold to Tiegens Pumpkin Patch.

