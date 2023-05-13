Byron High School holds annual plant sale

Byron High School plant sale.
Byron High School plant sale.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – In Byron, the school is teaching students the qualities of having a green thumb. Byron High School held its annual plant drive this weekend with plants from its greenhouse.

All of the plants were homegrown by the students in their ‘plantopia’ class where they learn how to grow and take care of various different types of plants ranging from flowers to vegetables.

“Watching the kids learn like the very basics of plants and then seeing them grow with plants, they start so small and then all a sudden we get a nice batch of weather, and the kids will come back over the weekend and the plants will have doubled in size so just seeing them start something so small and get something to now sale they get something out of the work they have done,” agriculture teacher Alison Newman said.

All of the proceeds from the sale will go towards the ‘plantopia’ class for next year and improvements for the greenhouse.

The plant sale wrapped up at about 1 pm Saturday and all plants that weren’t sold are then sold to Tiegens Pumpkin Patch.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
CUB Foods opening another store in Rochester
Law enforcement presence near Essex Park
Traffic being diverted in northwest Rochester while authorities respond to crisis call
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Hwy 52 closed
UPDATE: Hwy 52 north of Hampton reopens

Latest News

Emergency Service Training.
Emergency service training at Whitewater State Park
Med City Marathon.
Runners hit the streets of Rochester for Med City Marathon
Feed the Need food drive.
Salvation Army holds “Feed the Need” food drive
Hwy 52 closed
UPDATE: Hwy 52 north of Hampton reopens