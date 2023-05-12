Yale University’s a cappella group joins Midwest Access
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Yale University’s acapella group, the Spizzwinks, joined Midwest Access on Friday.
The Spizzwinks are in Rochester thanks to Mayo High School graduate Adam McPhail, who is a member of the group.
The Spizzwinks of Yale University, Inc. are a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization comprised entirely of Yale undergraduates. They are America’s oldest underclassmen a cappella group.
It is a Spizzwink tradition to perform in the hometowns of the group’s members.
They will be performing at The Walter on Mayowood on Saturday, May 13 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Waters on Mayowood is located at 827 Mayowood Rd SW.
You can learn more and listen to the Spizzwinks here.
