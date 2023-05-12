Whippoorwill Kampground hosts craft, vendor show

Whippoorwill Kampground hosts craft, vendor show
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KELLOGG, Minn. (KTTC) – Whippoorwill Kampground/BJ’s Bar and Grill will be hosting a craft and vendor show on Saturday, May 13.

Whippoorwill is located in the valley about seven miles north of Plainview. There are over 100 permanent campers there.

Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler took a trip down there to learn some of the history about the campground and get a tour from owner Mark Jensen ahead of the craft show.

The craft and vendor show start at 10 a.m. and go until 5 p.m. Whippoorwill Kampground is located at 61486 County Road 86.

You can learn more about the event and the vendors here.

