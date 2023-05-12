Shower chances continue through the weekend
High temps will be in the 70s today and Saturday; Breezy and cool for Mother’s Day
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While temperatures remain mild across the area, we’re dealing with thicker clouds and increasing rain chances as we approach the weekend. A large storm system to our west is moving toward the upper Mississippi Valley and ahead of it, warm air is building northward with waves of energy triggering showers in the area. Expect light rain for the first half of the day today and then isolated showers in the afternoon. A few thunderstorms may develop from time to time in the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will be in the low 70s with a slight easterly breeze.
A few isolated showers and storms will be possible tonight with mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and a cool easterly breeze.
Saturday will be similarly unsettled with high temperatures again in the low 70s. A few light showers will be possible in the morning before we get a slight break from rain in the early afternoon. A large cluster of thunderstorms is expected to develop to our west, migrating into the area after 4:00 PM and then lingering into the night. A couple of storms may become strong with large hail and perhaps some damaging wind gusts possible, especially from Austin to Mason City and for areas to the west. The Storm Prediction Center has that part of our local area at level one of five threat for severe weather tomorrow. Winds will be from the east, reaching 25 miles per hour at times.
A few light showers will move in from the north on the backside of the storm system on Mother’s Day. The best chance for rain will be in the morning. Rain will taper off by around 2:00 PM with breaks of sunshine in the afternoon and a brisk northeast breeze. High temperatures will be in the low 60s, making that the coldest day of the next several days.
Warmer air and abundant sunshine will lead to some much better weather early next week. Expect sunny skies from Monday through Wednesday with high temperatures in the low and mid-70s. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday with drier, sunnier weather returning for the latter part of the week and the following weekend, and high temperatures will mainly be in the 70s.
