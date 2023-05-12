Shower chances continue through the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While temperatures remain mild across the area, we’re dealing with thicker clouds and increasing rain chances as we approach the weekend. A large storm system to our west is moving toward the upper Mississippi Valley and ahead of it, warm air is building northward with waves of energy triggering showers in the area. Expect light rain for the first half of the day today and then isolated showers in the afternoon. A few thunderstorms may develop from time to time in the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will be in the low 70s with a slight easterly breeze.

Expect light showers today with a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 70s. (KTTC)

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible tonight with mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and a cool easterly breeze.

Light showers will impact the area for much of the morning. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the day. (KTTC)

Saturday will be similarly unsettled with high temperatures again in the low 70s. A few light showers will be possible in the morning before we get a slight break from rain in the early afternoon. A large cluster of thunderstorms is expected to develop to our west, migrating into the area after 4:00 PM and then lingering into the night. A couple of storms may become strong with large hail and perhaps some damaging wind gusts possible, especially from Austin to Mason City and for areas to the west. The Storm Prediction Center has that part of our local area at level one of five threat for severe weather tomorrow. Winds will be from the east, reaching 25 miles per hour at times.

High temps tomorrow will be in the 60s and low 70s with scattered showers and more widespread afternoon and evening thunderstorms. (KTTC)

A few late afternoon and evening thunderstorms may become strong to severe, especially southwest of Rochester. (KTTC)

A few light showers will move in from the north on the backside of the storm system on Mother’s Day. The best chance for rain will be in the morning. Rain will taper off by around 2:00 PM with breaks of sunshine in the afternoon and a brisk northeast breeze. High temperatures will be in the low 60s, making that the coldest day of the next several days.

Light showers will be possible in the morning. Breaks of sunshine can be expected in the afternoon Sunday with a cool breeze. (KTTC)

There will be chances of rain today through Sunday. Next week will be sunnier and warmer. (KTTC)

Warmer air and abundant sunshine will lead to some much better weather early next week. Expect sunny skies from Monday through Wednesday with high temperatures in the low and mid-70s. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday with drier, sunnier weather returning for the latter part of the week and the following weekend, and high temperatures will mainly be in the 70s.

Temps will be seasonably cool for part of the weekend. Next week will be sunnier and much warmer. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Friday, May 12, 2023. Expect showers and a few isolated thunderstorms today with high temperatures in the low 70s. After an unsettled Saturday that will feature rain and a few storms, Mother’s Day will feature sparse showers, a cool breeze, and some afternoon sunshine. kkttcwxwweathermanwweathermminnesotattgifm#mothersday ♬ Breaking News - Breaking News

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.