Sargent’s master arborist talks blooming trees
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Jay Maier is a Master Arborist at Sargent’s in Rochester.
Maier took Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler out on Friday to take a look at some of the blooming trees and explain what certain trees are and what they do for the environment.
Sargent’s is a garden center and landscape nursery based in Rochester.
You can find more information on their website here.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.