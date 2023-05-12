Sargent’s master arborist talks blooming trees

Sargent’s master arborist talks blooming trees
Sargent’s master arborist talks blooming trees(WVVA News)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Jay Maier is a Master Arborist at Sargent’s in Rochester.

Maier took Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler out on Friday to take a look at some of the blooming trees and explain what certain trees are and what they do for the environment.

Sargent’s is a garden center and landscape nursery based in Rochester.

You can find more information on their website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Law enforcement presence near Essex Park
Traffic being diverted in northwest Rochester while authorities respond to crisis call
The Drip.
New shoe resale store opens in Rochester
Berne Wood-Fired Pizza announces summer concerts
Berne Wood-Fired Pizza announces summer concerts
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement

Latest News

Author of ‘Accidental Journey’ joins Midwest Access
Author of ‘Accidental Journey’ joins Midwest Access
Mitchell's Movie Minute
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: ‘Guardian’s of the Galaxy 3′, ‘How to Blow up a Pipeline’
Rochester
Iowa comedian Chris Schlichting headlines Goonie’s Comedy Club
Yale University’s a cappella group joins Midwest Access
Yale University’s a cappella group joins Midwest Access
Whippoorwill Kampground hosts craft, vendor show
Whippoorwill Kampground hosts craft, vendor show