Plainview milk company pays over $17K for violating industrial wastewater regulations

Plainview milk company pays over $17K for violating industrial wastewater regulations
Plainview milk company pays over $17K for violating industrial wastewater regulations(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) – Plainview Milk Products Cooperative has to pay $17,820 after allowing milk-laden industrial wastewater to drain from its facility and into a nearby unnamed creek on two separate occasions in 2022.

According to a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) enforcement investigation, the creek drains directly to the North Fork of the Whitewater River, which is a designated trout stream.

The company failed to immediately report these releases to the Minnesota Duty Officer and the MPCA as required in its permit. The investigation also confirmed that the company had an inadequate system to monitor its wastewater flows, and between 2019 and 2022, more than 20% of its required monthly discharge monitoring reports were submitted late.

In addition to paying the $17,820 civil penalty, Plainview Milk Products has completed a series of corrective actions including:

  • Reviewing and revising release reporting and response procedures.
  • Reviewing and revising procedures that ensure pollution prevention equipment is operating effectively.
  • Installing new flow monitoring equipment.
  • Implementing a process to ensure reports are submitted on time.

MPCA rules and regulations are designed to protect human health and the environment by limiting pollution emissions and discharges from facilities. When companies do not fully comply with regulatory requirements, the resulting pollution can be harmful to people and the environment.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Law enforcement presence near Essex Park
Traffic being diverted in northwest Rochester while authorities respond to crisis call
The Drip.
New shoe resale store opens in Rochester
Berne Wood-Fired Pizza announces summer concerts
Berne Wood-Fired Pizza announces summer concerts
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement

Latest News

Authorities respond to garage fire in Byron
Authorities respond to garage fire in Byron
Set out nonperishable food items near mailbox for 30th Annual 'Stamp Out Hunger' Food Drive
30th annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive
Garage fire
KTTC Byron Garage Fire
Expert weighs in on supporting children on this National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day