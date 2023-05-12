Mitchell’s Movie Minute: ‘Guardian’s of the Galaxy 3′, ‘How to Blow up a Pipeline’

Mitchell's Movie Minute
Mitchell's Movie Minute(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC’s Julian Mitchell is a movie buff. He has a recurring segment on Midwest Access featuring some of the newest movies in theaters and on streaming sites.

This week he gave reviews of “Guardian’s of the Galaxy 3″ and “How to Blow Up a Pipeline.”

You can see “Guardian’s of the Galaxy 3″ in theaters now. You can rent “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” on different streaming services.

