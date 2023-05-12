Midwest Access visits the Vinyl King

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dave Siegfreid aka the Vinyl King took some time to talk to Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler about his start in the radio business and how it has changed over time.

The Rock and Roll Classifieds with the Vinyl King is a radio show on KOWZ (100.9 FM) that happens every Friday night from 7-10 p.m.

Siegfreid plays actual records on the show.

You can learn more about the show or tune in here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.