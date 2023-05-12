Mason City hires contractor to demolish Kirk Apartment building after fire

Mason City hires contractor to demolish Kirk Apartment building after fire
Mason City hires contractor to demolish Kirk Apartment building after fire(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – A contractor has been hired by the City of Mason City, in cooperation with the property owner, to begin emergency abatement work to demolish the Kirk apartment building after being partially destroyed from a fire on April 24, 2023.

Abatement work will begin during the week of May 15 at the building which is located at 206 North Federal Avenue.

The work is expected to take one week, and during this time the public is urged to stay away from the site.

The emergency abatement is intended to protect public safety and adjacent property and to allow for the restoration of traffic to the adjacent streets.

The final demolition and removal of debris from the site will be completed by a contractor hired by the property owner at a later date.

