KTTC News Now: WATCH LIVE at 1 p.m.

By Zach Fuller
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs live every weekday at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s livestream and Facebook page.

Friday’s show features:

  • MN GOP Legislators respond to Public Safety and Judiciary omnibus bill receiving a vote Friday live at 1 p.m.
  • MN DFL Legislators preview Public Safety and Judiciary omnibus bill conference committee report receiving vote Friday.
  • The Minnesotans for Paid Family & Medical Leave Coalition is joined by a group of mothers continuing to push for the passing of the Paid Family & Medical Leave Act in the Gopher State.

Click the livestream link above to watch.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Law enforcement presence near Essex Park
Traffic being diverted in northwest Rochester while authorities respond to crisis call
The Drip.
New shoe resale store opens in Rochester
Berne Wood-Fired Pizza announces summer concerts
Berne Wood-Fired Pizza announces summer concerts
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement

Latest News

KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
THROWBACK: St. Charles 6th Grade Camp 40th year
THROWBACK: St. Charles 6th Grade Camp 40th year
Plainview milk company pays over $17K for violating industrial wastewater regulations
Plainview milk company pays over $17K for violating industrial wastewater regulations