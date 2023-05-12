Expert weighs in on supporting children on this National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Concerns continue to increase surrounding young people and their mental health, especially since the pandemic.

Thursday served as a day to pause and think about how we can best support our young people.

It was National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day, according to nationaltoday.com. It is observed on a Thursday in the first full week of May.

According to the CDC, one in six children between the ages of two and eight has a mental or behavioral disorder.

KTTC spoke with a Rochester Public Schools’ counselor about ways families can better support their children’s mental health.

“Just taking time to listen and acknowledging that our students’ problems are real and important, even if it may not seem in the context of our worlds, that it’s a high priority for them. It is,” explained Aaron Bakke.

Bakke works at John Adams Middle School. He said his favorite part of his job is when a student asks, “Can we talk?”

He said it means he’s created a safe environment where students feel they’re being listened to.

