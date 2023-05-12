Expert weighs in on supporting children on this National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day

(KAIT)
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Concerns continue to increase surrounding young people and their mental health, especially since the pandemic.

Thursday served as a day to pause and think about how we can best support our young people.

It was National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day, according to nationaltoday.com. It is observed on a Thursday in the first full week of May.

According to the CDC, one in six children between the ages of two and eight has a mental or behavioral disorder.

KTTC spoke with a Rochester Public Schools’ counselor about ways families can better support their children’s mental health.

“Just taking time to listen and acknowledging that our students’ problems are real and important, even if it may not seem in the context of our worlds, that it’s a high priority for them. It is,” explained Aaron Bakke.

Bakke works at John Adams Middle School. He said his favorite part of his job is when a student asks, “Can we talk?”

He said it means he’s created a safe environment where students feel they’re being listened to.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Law enforcement presence near Essex Park
Traffic being diverted in northwest Rochester while authorities respond to crisis call
The Drip.
New shoe resale store opens in Rochester
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Ken Kramer
Pine Island man finds joy in mowing 44 lawns a week

Latest News

Structure fire in Byron
Authorities respond to garage fire in Byron
Byron preschool published book, Darian Leddy reports
Byron class and book
Preschool class in Byron now published authors
Experience Rochester annual meeting
Experience Rochester hosts annual tourism meeting