CUB Foods opening another store in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – CUB announced Friday that it will be adding another Rochester location slated to open next year.

According to CUB, it will be a new 80,000 square foot store located at the northeast corner of Scott Rd. NW and Commerce Dr. NW.

The new store is set to open in spring of 2024.

The store will showcase CUB’s “All Our Best” new store concept, featuring a large fresh aisle with floral and produce to welcome customers as they enter the store. A gourmet popcorn section and expanded deli and bakery departments will also be included, as well as service meat, service seafood, dairy, frozen, and grocery departments.

The store will also include CUB’s Kitchen Shop, Vitamin Shop, and a CUB.com e-commerce fulfillment zone with a covered, drive-thru pick up. The pharmacy will offer both walk-up and drive-thru service.

CUB’s second Rochester location will also house an 8,500 square foot CUB Wine and Spirits store.

“As Minnesota’s hometown grocer, we’re thrilled to announce the construction of our newest CUB store here in Rochester. Once completed, our new store will increase our accessibility to this thriving community and provide the service and quality that our Rochester neighbors have come to expect from CUB. We’ll continue to update the local community on our progress as the building and our plans for opening continue taking shape.”

