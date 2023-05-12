Cloudy with showers this weekend; sunny, warmer weather next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While temperatures remain mild across the area, we’re dealing with thick clouds and light rain as we approach the weekend. A large storm system to our west is moving toward the upper Mississippi Valley and ahead of it, warm air is building northward with waves of energy triggering showers in the area. Expect light rain in the area until late afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with a slight easterly breeze.

Light showers will taper off in the mid and late afternoon. (KTTC)

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible late tonight with mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and a cool easterly breeze.

Saturday will be similarly unsettled with high temperatures again in the low 70s. A few light showers will be possible in the morning before we get a break from the rain in the early afternoon. A cluster of thunderstorms is expected to develop to our west, moving in during the evening or overnight hours tomorrow night. A couple of storms may become strong with large hail and perhaps some damaging wind gusts possible, especially from Austin to Mason City and for areas to the west. The Storm Prediction Center has that part of our local area at level one of five threat for severe weather tomorrow so it will be a marginal threat of severe weather. Winds will be from the east, reaching 25 miles per hour at times.

There will be a chance of light rain until early Sunday afternoon with a brisk breeze and high temps will be in the low 60s. (KTTC)

A few light showers will move in from the north on the backside of the storm system on Mother’s Day. The best chance for rain will be in the morning. Rain will taper off by around 2:00 PM with breaks of sunshine in the late afternoon and a brisk northeast breeze. High temperatures will be in the low 60s, making that the coldest day of the next several days.

Light showers will be possible at times Saturday and Sunday. Temps will be warmer next week. (KTTC)

Warmer air and abundant sunshine will lead to some much better weather early next week. Expect sunny skies from Monday through Wednesday with high temperatures in the low and mid-70s. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday with drier, sunnier weather returning for the latter part of the week and the following weekend, and high temperatures will mainly be in the 70s.

High temps will be seasonably cool this weekend, but a big warm-up is in store for the upcoming week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Friday, May 12, 2023. Expect showers and a few isolated thunderstorms today with high temperatures in the low 70s. After an unsettled Saturday that will feature rain and a few storms, Mother's Day will feature sparse showers, a cool breeze, and some afternoon sunshine.

