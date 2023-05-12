Boats hit the water in on Lake Pepin

Lake City boats
Lake City boats(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a sign of the summer season. Lake City Marina crews are busy getting boats out of storage and into the water.

But it’s going a bit slower than past years.

There’s typically a lot more boats out in their slots at this time of year, but with the combination of flooding and the colder weather, there hasn’t been a chance to get boats de-winterized and into the water.

“It’s been going a little slow. Water’s coming down. That’s a good thing. We moved a bunch of boats from our one parking lot into here because of the high water into that area over there. So, it’s created kind of a cluster,” Lake City Marina operations manager Jeff Brand said.

Brand also says boat owners haven’t been able to get out to the parking lot to prepare their boats until recently.

“We can get them in now. The big issue is that the owners aren’t ready,” he said.

Although the water has receded by several feet, the effects of the flood linger.

“There are big logs and stumps that come floating down the river and they sit very low in the water and we can hit them,” boat owner John Pieper said.

But despite the weather-related challenges, crews and boat owners made it happen.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Law enforcement presence near Essex Park
Traffic being diverted in northwest Rochester while authorities respond to crisis call
The Drip.
New shoe resale store opens in Rochester
Berne Wood-Fired Pizza announces summer concerts
Berne Wood-Fired Pizza announces summer concerts
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say

Latest News

Mason City hires contractor to demolish Kirk Apartment building after fire
Mason City hires contractor to demolish Kirk Apartment building after fire
CUB Foods opening another store in Rochester
KTTC NEWS NOW
KTTC News Now Friday May 12
THROWBACK: St. Charles 6th Grade Camp 40th year
THROWBACK: St. Charles 6th Grade Camp 40th year