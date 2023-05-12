Boats hit the water in on Lake Pepin

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a sign of the summer season. Lake City Marina crews are busy getting boats out of storage and into the water.

But it’s going a bit slower than past years.

There’s typically a lot more boats out in their slots at this time of year, but with the combination of flooding and the colder weather, there hasn’t been a chance to get boats de-winterized and into the water.

“It’s been going a little slow. Water’s coming down. That’s a good thing. We moved a bunch of boats from our one parking lot into here because of the high water into that area over there. So, it’s created kind of a cluster,” Lake City Marina operations manager Jeff Brand said.

Brand also says boat owners haven’t been able to get out to the parking lot to prepare their boats until recently.

“We can get them in now. The big issue is that the owners aren’t ready,” he said.

Although the water has receded by several feet, the effects of the flood linger.

“There are big logs and stumps that come floating down the river and they sit very low in the water and we can hit them,” boat owner John Pieper said.

But despite the weather-related challenges, crews and boat owners made it happen.

