Authorities respond to garage fire in Byron
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Emergency responders rushed to the scene of a garage fire in Byron Thursday night.
The garage is located on 1st Avenue NW.
Byron Fire Department and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.
The road is a dead end and was blocked off for the fire fight.
Authorities report no one was injured.
KTTC is monitoring this story for updates.
