Authorities respond to garage fire in Byron

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Emergency responders rushed to the scene of a garage fire in Byron Thursday night.

The garage is located on 1st Avenue NW.

Byron Fire Department and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.

The road is a dead end and was blocked off for the fire fight.

Authorities report no one was injured.

