Authorities respond to garage fire in Byron

Structure fire in Byron
Structure fire in Byron(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Emergency responders rushed to the scene of a garage fire in Byron Thursday night.

The garage is located on 1st Avenue NW.

Byron Fire Department and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.

The road is a dead end and was blocked off for the fire fight.

Authorities report no one was injured.

KTTC is monitoring this story for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Law enforcement presence near Essex Park
Traffic being diverted in northwest Rochester while authorities respond to crisis call
The Drip.
New shoe resale store opens in Rochester
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Ken Kramer
Pine Island man finds joy in mowing 44 lawns a week

Latest News

Expert weighs in on supporting children on this National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day
Byron preschool published book, Darian Leddy reports
Byron class and book
Preschool class in Byron now published authors
Experience Rochester annual meeting
Experience Rochester hosts annual tourism meeting