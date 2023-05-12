Author of ‘Accidental Journey’ joins Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dr. Richard Lentz wrote a novel that sheds light on what to expect when a family member suffers a traumatic brain injury.

Dr. Lentz wrote the novel titled “Accidental Journey” which just recently released.

Dr. Lentz is a retired psychiatrist and former adjunct professor at the University of Minnesota.

He chose to use fiction to share his experiences with patients and families.

The book follows a woman after her husband is involved in a head-on collision leaving him with a traumatic brain injury. She finds herself in a difficult situation, as the day before the accident, the couple, who had been drifting apart for months, had made plans to talk about their marriage. As the story unfolds, it is unclear if that conversation will ever take place.

If you are interested in buying a copy, you can find that here.

You can learn more about Dr. Lentz and his novel here.

