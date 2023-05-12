Author of ‘Accidental Journey’ joins Midwest Access

Author of ‘Accidental Journey’ joins Midwest Access
Author of ‘Accidental Journey’ joins Midwest Access(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dr. Richard Lentz wrote a novel that sheds light on what to expect when a family member suffers a traumatic brain injury.

Dr. Lentz wrote the novel titled “Accidental Journey” which just recently released.

Dr. Lentz is a retired psychiatrist and former adjunct professor at the University of Minnesota.

He chose to use fiction to share his experiences with patients and families.

The book follows a woman after her husband is involved in a head-on collision leaving him with a traumatic brain injury. She finds herself in a difficult situation, as the day before the accident, the couple, who had been drifting apart for months, had made plans to talk about their marriage. As the story unfolds, it is unclear if that conversation will ever take place.

If you are interested in buying a copy, you can find that here.

You can learn more about Dr. Lentz and his novel here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Law enforcement presence near Essex Park
Traffic being diverted in northwest Rochester while authorities respond to crisis call
The Drip.
New shoe resale store opens in Rochester
Berne Wood-Fired Pizza announces summer concerts
Berne Wood-Fired Pizza announces summer concerts
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement

Latest News

Mitchell's Movie Minute
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: ‘Guardian’s of the Galaxy 3′, ‘How to Blow up a Pipeline’
Rochester
Iowa comedian Chris Schlichting headlines Goonie’s Comedy Club
Yale University’s a cappella group joins Midwest Access
Yale University’s a cappella group joins Midwest Access
Whippoorwill Kampground hosts craft, vendor show
Whippoorwill Kampground hosts craft, vendor show