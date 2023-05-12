Austin, Minn. (KTTC) –You can play a critical role in the fight against hunger. On Saturday, May 13, post office letter carrier associations in Austin are holding their 30th annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive.

All residents have to do is set out nonperishable food items in bags near the mailbox before 9 a.m. for a carrier or volunteer to pick up.

The donations will then be taken to a local food shelf, including the Salvation Army in Austin.

‘Stamp Out Hunger’ is in conjunction with the national carrier food drive. This national food drive has collected more than 1.8 billion pounds of food in the past 31 years to help feed the hungry.

Similar food drives are also being held in Rochester, Albert lea, and Mason City.

Contribute to your community in need by participating in this food drive.

