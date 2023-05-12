30th annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive

Set out nonperishable food items near mailbox for 30th Annual 'Stamp Out Hunger' Food Drive
Set out nonperishable food items near mailbox for 30th Annual 'Stamp Out Hunger' Food Drive(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Austin, Minn. (KTTC) –You can play a critical role in the fight against hunger. On Saturday, May 13, post office letter carrier associations in Austin are holding their 30th annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive.

All residents have to do is set out nonperishable food items in bags near the mailbox before 9 a.m. for a carrier or volunteer to pick up.

The donations will then be taken to a local food shelf, including the Salvation Army in Austin.

‘Stamp Out Hunger’ is in conjunction with the national carrier food drive. This national food drive has collected more than 1.8 billion pounds of food in the past 31 years to help feed the hungry.

Similar food drives are also being held in Rochester, Albert lea, and Mason City.

Contribute to your community in need by participating in this food drive.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Law enforcement presence near Essex Park
Traffic being diverted in northwest Rochester while authorities respond to crisis call
The Drip.
New shoe resale store opens in Rochester
Berne Wood-Fired Pizza announces summer concerts
Berne Wood-Fired Pizza announces summer concerts
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement

Latest News

Structure fire in Byron
Authorities respond to garage fire in Byron
Expert weighs in on supporting children on this National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day
Byron preschool published book, Darian Leddy reports
Byron class and book
Preschool class in Byron now published authors