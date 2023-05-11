Traffic being diverted in northwest Rochester while authorities respond to crisis call
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Drivers noticed a substantial law enforcement presence in northwest Rochester Wednesday evening.
Law enforcement diverted traffic on 55th Street at West River Road while they responded to a call.
Rochester Police confirmed a person at the scene was experiencing a mental health crisis.
The law enforcement response began shortly before 7 p.m.
