Traffic being diverted in northwest Rochester while authorities respond to crisis call

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Drivers noticed a substantial law enforcement presence in northwest Rochester Wednesday evening.

Law enforcement diverted traffic on 55th Street at West River Road while they responded to a call.

Rochester Police confirmed a person at the scene was experiencing a mental health crisis.

The law enforcement response began shortly before 7 p.m.

