New shoe resale store opens in Rochester

New shoe resale store opens in Rochester.
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man has turned one of his passions into a new business.

Alex Thompson opened a brand new shoe and mid to high end clothing resale store, called the drip. The Drip opened on Monday and according to the owner, business has been strong as this is one of very few resale stores in Rochester.

The owner found his inspiration to open a store like this in Rochester from the dozens of resale store found in the Twin Cities.

“I have been collecting shoes for about three years now and my collection has gotten pretty large and there is definetly some shows that I have been looking to sell and I open up a shoe store it’s also one my passions and I like shoes,” Thompson said.

The Drip is open seven days a week and is located on North Broadway.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
MNA addresses concerns with Mayo comments
Lawmakers, MNA react to Mayo Clinic threat to pull investments
FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday,...
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
RPD logo
Elderly couple scammed out of $14K

Latest News

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Law enforcement presence near Essex Park
Traffic being diverted in northwest Rochester while authorities respond to crisis call
Pine Island man finds joy in mowing 44 lawns a week
Pine Island man finds joy in mowing 44 lawns a week
Young Scientist Program, Darian Leddy reports