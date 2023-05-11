New shoe resale store opens in Rochester.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man has turned one of his passions into a new business.

Alex Thompson opened a brand new shoe and mid to high end clothing resale store, called the drip. The Drip opened on Monday and according to the owner, business has been strong as this is one of very few resale stores in Rochester.

The owner found his inspiration to open a store like this in Rochester from the dozens of resale store found in the Twin Cities.

“I have been collecting shoes for about three years now and my collection has gotten pretty large and there is definetly some shows that I have been looking to sell and I open up a shoe store it’s also one my passions and I like shoes,” Thompson said.

The Drip is open seven days a week and is located on North Broadway.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.