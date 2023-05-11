Mild temps with rain and chances today through the upcoming weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re continuing to enjoy some incredibly mild weather across the area today, but this time we’ll have to deal with some rain. Expect showers and thunderstorms in much of the area this morning. While severe weather doesn’t appear likely, there will be a few downpours of rain, so make sure to have the rain gear handy until the early afternoon when things look to dry out. Clouds will clear off in the afternoon and under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will soar to the upper 70s and low 80s later in the day. A slight southeast breeze will reach 15 miles per hour at times to help the warming cause.

The same storm system that is generating our showers today will trigger a few more rounds of rain and thunderstorms in the area until Mother’s Day Sunday. There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms late tonight with lows in the upper 50s and a light southeast breeze.

There will be chances for rain each day this weekend. A brief shower will also be possible Tuesday evening. (KTTC)

Friday will be warm, but a bit unsettled. There will be a chance of scattered showers in the morning with a few rumbles of thunder in the area. Expect some midday and afternoon sunshine before another round of showers and thunderstorms developing the evening. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-70s with an easterly breeze that will reach 15 to 20 miles per hour at times.

A few more showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies as the storm system’s center passes through the area. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with a gusty east wind that will reach 25 miles per hour at times.

A few light rain showers can be expected on the backside of the storm system on Mother’s Day Sunday. The best chances of rain will e in the morning and early afternoon. We’ll have a few breaks of sunshine in the afternoon with a gusty north breeze and high temperatures in the mid-60s.

The upcoming week looks mainly sunny and rather mild. There will be a small chance of showers Tuesday evening and early next Friday. High temperatures will be in the low 70s for the most part.

