Mild temperatures with occasional rain from now through Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms we dealt with this morning are fizzling now and bright, warm sunshine is poised to take over our sky. Under a mostly sunny sky this afternoon temperatures will soar to the upper 70s and low 80s. A slight southeast breeze will reach 15 miles per hour at times to help the warming cause.

Showers will quickly give way to warm sunshine this afternoon. (KTTC)

The same storm system that is generating our showers today will trigger a few more rounds of rain and thunderstorms in the area until Mother’s Day Sunday. There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms late tonight with lows in the upper 50s and a light southeast breeze.

Friday will be warm, but a bit unsettled. There will be a chance of scattered showers in the morning with a few rumbles of thunder in the area. Expect some midday and afternoon sunshine before another round of showers and thunderstorms developing the evening. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-70s with an easterly breeze that will reach 15 to 20 miles per hour at times.

Expect isolated showers in the morning with a few more showers and thunderstorms late in the evening. There will be sunshine between shower chances with high temps in the 70s. (KTTC)

A few more showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies as the storm system’s center passes through the area. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with a gusty east wind that will reach 25 miles per hour at times.

There will be chances of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area until midday Sunday. (KTTC)

Expect showers and some thunderstorms over the next few days with breaks of sunshine between rain chances. High temps will be warmer than the seasonal average for most of the next week. (KTTC)

A few light rain showers can be expected on the backside of the storm system on Mother’s Day Sunday. The best chances of rain will e in the morning and early afternoon. We’ll have a few breaks of sunshine in the afternoon with a gusty north breeze and high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Showers will develop at times over the weekend across the area. It looks like Sunday's rain chances will be in the morning until early afternoon on the backside of the system. It will be a breezy and cool day with high temperatures in the 60s. (KTTC)

The upcoming week looks mainly sunny and rather mild. There will be a small chance of showers Tuesday evening and early next Friday. High temperatures will be in the low 70s for the most part.

High temps will be in the 70s for most of the next week or two. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Thursday, May 11, 2023. Expect showers and thunderstorms, then some sunshine today with temperatures in the upper 70s. There will be off and on rain chances over the next few days with high temperatures in the 70s. Mother’s Day will feature highs in the 60s. kkttcwxwweathermanwweatherm#minnesota ♬ Happy Summer - Vin Music

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.