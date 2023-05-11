John Marshall High School Relay for Life event is Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The American Cancer Society Relay For Life at John Marshall High School in Rochester will be on Saturday, May 13. It will be at the John Marshall Stadium from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It’s a family-friendly event. From 4:30-6:30 p.m. there will be a kiddie carnival, hot dogs and hamburgers, shaved ice, ice cream, a cake walk, performances, minute-to-win-it games among other things.

Relay For Life is an event to raise money to fund cancer research and cures, provide resources for those dealing with cancer, and promote education.

If you would like to donate to the cause or buy a t-shirt, click here.

