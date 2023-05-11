John Marshall High School Relay for Life event is Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The American Cancer Society Relay For Life at John Marshall High School in Rochester will be on Saturday, May 13. It will be at the John Marshall Stadium from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It’s a family-friendly event. From 4:30-6:30 p.m. there will be a kiddie carnival, hot dogs and hamburgers, shaved ice, ice cream, a cake walk, performances, minute-to-win-it games among other things.

Relay For Life is an event to raise money to fund cancer research and cures, provide resources for those dealing with cancer, and promote education.

