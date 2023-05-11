Isolated rain chances continue; Thursday’s rainfall recap

More rainfall accumulations are expected
By Nick Jansen
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a wet Thursday morning with some areas receiving over 3″ of rainfall. We’re tracking several more chances of isolated showers ahead too.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts(KTTC)

Emergency managers in Osage reported 3.23″ of rainfall from the thunderstorms Thursday morning. The rainfall report from RST was 1.27″. We had slightly lower numbers on the NW side of town on the weather patio. Our rainfall amount was closer to 0.80″.

Upcoming rain chances
Upcoming rain chances(KTTC)

We’re still looking at isolated showers and storms through the next three days. Showers and storms will stay in the forecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The best chance of rain Friday appears to be in the morning.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(KTTC)

SE MN and NE IA could see another 0.25-1.00″ of rainfall through Sunday. High accumulations are expected along and to the west of Hwy-52.

Friday's forecast
Friday's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Friday will be in the lower 70s with isolated showers in the morning. Overcast skies with some peeks of sunshine through the afternoon.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

