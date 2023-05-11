Isolated rain chances continue; Thursday’s rainfall recap
More rainfall accumulations are expected
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a wet Thursday morning with some areas receiving over 3″ of rainfall. We’re tracking several more chances of isolated showers ahead too.
Emergency managers in Osage reported 3.23″ of rainfall from the thunderstorms Thursday morning. The rainfall report from RST was 1.27″. We had slightly lower numbers on the NW side of town on the weather patio. Our rainfall amount was closer to 0.80″.
We’re still looking at isolated showers and storms through the next three days. Showers and storms will stay in the forecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The best chance of rain Friday appears to be in the morning.
SE MN and NE IA could see another 0.25-1.00″ of rainfall through Sunday. High accumulations are expected along and to the west of Hwy-52.
High temperatures Friday will be in the lower 70s with isolated showers in the morning. Overcast skies with some peeks of sunshine through the afternoon.
Nick
