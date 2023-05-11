The Gold Rush Antique Show & Market at the Graham Arena

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The annual search for treasure is happening this weekend.

Dealers from all over the country will be displaying their wares for the ‘Gold Rush Antique Show and Market’ at the Graham Arena at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.

Because of this event, there’s an alert for Rochester public transit riders.

The fairgrounds park and ride will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Riders are asked to take the RCTC park and ride instead.

You can check out Gold Rush tomorrow and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

