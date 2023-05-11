Experience Rochester hosts annual tourism meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester leaders are coming together to identify challenges when it comes to local tourism.

Thursday was the annual Experience Rochester meeting at the Mayo Civic Center.

Tourism leaders say the pandemic took a major hit on the tourism industry. Nationally, the industry lost $809 billion dollars in 2020.

2020 tourism impact (KTTC)

Now, more than three years later, it’s on a gradual rebound.

In Rochester, the Mayo Civic Center booked more than $5.3 million dollars of revenue last year. Also in 2022, there were more than 45,000 nights booked in hotel rooms.

Experience Rochester is also part of the downtown task force which was created to identify pandemic-related challenges hitting downtown businesses.

“We also want to tell the story that Rochester is a really cool place to come maybe even for a long weekend. Check out of Minneapolis, come up from Northern Iowa or Wisconsin and come over and what Rochester has whether you’re at the Mayo Civic Center or out in the community or downtown or you’re at the Chateau,” Experience Rochester President Joe Ward said.

The organization also highlighted some recent events that brought in a lot of people and revenue to downtown including the Night Market and the city’s first New Year’s Eve celebration.

