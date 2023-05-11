Brooklyn Days in Rushford supports Children’s Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network
Children's Miracle Network(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RUSHFORD, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s all for a good cause Saturday in Rushford. The second-annual Brooklyn Days celebration is from 1 to 8 p.m. at Brooklyn Park.

The event raises money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. The afternoon will include family-friendly activities, live music from Trouble Shooter and the Darr Family Band, a silent and live auction, bean bag tournament and a 50/50 raffle, as well as games, face painting, a kid’s train ride, and a photo booth for the kids. The Rushford Fire Department will be serving food, all for a freewill donation.

Learn more about Brooklyn Days here.

