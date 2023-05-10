WATCH: Sheriff’s deputies rescue hawk from a snake’s coil

The deputies said the hawk’s death was imminent.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Body camera video caught the moment when deputies in Florida jumped in to rescue a hawk from the coil of a snake.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were called to a neighborhood Sunday for the report of an injured hawk in the roadway.

The deputies found the bird with a snake wrapped around its neck and said the hawk’s death was imminent.

They were able to remove the snake from the other animal. The hawk then took a breath and flew away.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Clovis Watson said he is thankful for “Deputy Sheriffs like Dasher and Forero, who go above and beyond the call of duty in incidents that may be outside of their normal scope of duty. Great Work Gentleman!”

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
MNA addresses concerns with Mayo comments
Lawmakers, MNA react to Mayo Clinic threat to pull investments
RPD logo
Elderly couple scammed out of $14K
FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday,...
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time

Latest News

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
US to limit asylum at Mexico border, open 100 migration hubs
Hundreds of U.S. troops are heading to the southern border ahead of an expected migrant surge
Texas border crisis: U.S troops, more migrants arrive
'Beetlejuice 2' announced with Michael Keaton, Tim Burton returning
An Iowa firefighter in training was surprised by a special visitor recently.
Firefighter gets surprise birthday visit from baby girl he helped deliver last year
The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are...
Starbucks debuts 2 new drinks for summer menu