T-Pain, Carly Pearce announced as Twins’ 2023 postgame concert series

Target Field
Target Field(Jim Mone | AP)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Twins announced the performers for their 2023 postgame concert series will be T-Pain and Carly Pearce.

T-Pain will perform on Thursday, June 15 following the Twins’ 6:10 p.m. home game vs. the Detroit Tigers. Carly Pearce will take the stage after the 6:10 p.m. Twins vs. Texas Rangers game on Thursday, August 24.

According to the announcement, both artists will perform full 75-minute sets, with their respective concerts beginning approximately 20 minutes after that evening’s game ends.

Admission to the T-Pain postgame concerts are free with a ticket to those respective Twins games.

Tickets including a special concert package option are also available now at twins.com/tpain and twins.com/carly.

