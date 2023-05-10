Summer-like sunshine today; Rain chances Thursday through the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our warm spell continues today with plenty of bright, pleasant sunshine in the area and a slight south breeze helping the cause as we expect to reach the mid and upper 70s in the afternoon. This will be the fifth day in the last seven experiencing temperatures in the 70s. Today’s readings will be about ten degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

A stray shower or two will be possible late in the evening with a few isolated showers developing late in the night. Otherwise, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-50s.

The warm air will continue to build northward into the area tomorrow, and even with the threat of isolated showers early in the day and during the late afternoon and evening, we’ll enjoy some even warmer temperatures. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s on Thursday with a slight southeast breeze and a few breaks of sunshine.

Additional shower chances will develop on Friday as a storm system approaches from the southwest. Expect a few isolated showers in the morning with more scattered showed and thunderstorms late in the day and during the evening. A handful of those late-day storms may become strong to severe, especially in North Iowa. Large hail and strong wind gusts will be the primary threats locally. With breaks of sunshine between showers and a southeast breeze, high temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday looks to be the cloudiest, most unsettled day of the week as showers will be possible off and on during the day under the center of the storm system as it moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with a gusty easterly breeze.

A few showers will be possible early on Sunday on the backside of the storm system with breaks of sunshine and drier weather in store for Mother’s Day afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-60s and a cool north breeze will gust to 30 miles per hour at times.

The upcoming week will be bright and warm with a slight chance of showers next Tuesday night and high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

