RPD announces Safe City Nights dates, locations

Safe City Nights
Safe City Nights(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced the 2023 dates and locations of Safe City Nights, a summer series of community engagement events across Rochester.

This summer’s Safe City Nights will include six gatherings, one in every ward of the City.

Each event will include free food catered by Canadian Honker and fun activities with police officers, firefighters and other public safety partners.

Dates and Locations:

  • June 13, 6-8 p.m. at Gibbs Elementary (5525 56th St NW)
  • June 27, 6-8 p.m. at Franklin Elementary (1801 9th Ave SE)
  • July 11, 6-8 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary (1201 10th Ave NE)
  • July 25, 6-8 p.m. at Bishop Elementary (406 36th Ave NW)
  • August 8, 6-8 p.m. at Longfellow Elementary (2435 20th St SE)
  • August 22, 6-8 p.m. at Watson Field (1000 Essex Pkwy NW)

Activities and Attractions (will vary by event):

  • K9 team demonstration
  • Rochester Fire Department demonstration
  • Rochester Public Works sewer demonstration
  • Giveaways

Safe City Nights is a community-wide endeavor, and everyone is invited to attend.

