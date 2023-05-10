Rochester Parks and Rec seeking community feedback on urban dog park

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Park Board, is exploring the options for a 5,000 – 8,000 square foot dog park in either Cook Park or Kutzky Park.

According to the City, a new dog park would likely be created by the end of 2023 and funded by the 2020 Parks Referendum.

“We have heard from the community the desire to have a smaller scale dog park closer to the downtown core. Both Cook Park and Kutzky Park are wonderful locations to consider for this amenity. The conversations had about Cook Park offered great insight to the team and we look forward to hearing from community members about Kutzky Park.”

Community members are invited to learn about the project and share feedback at a Virtual Informational Meeting on May 31 at either 12 p.m. or 6 p.m. on Microsoft Teams.

A meeting link to attend the 12 p.m. meeting is available here. A meeting link to attend the 6 p.m. meeting is available here.

Funds for the playground and accessibility improvements are provided through the 2020 Parks Referendum passed by voters in the City of Rochester.

