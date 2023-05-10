Rochester Eagles Club kicks off first car show of the summer

Eagles Club
Eagles Club(KTTc)
By Noah Caplan
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s the first Jeff Hanson Memorial car cruise-in of 2023 at the Rochester Eagles Club. Admission is free, and attendees are welcome to bring their cars.

The car cruise-ins will happen every Wednesday throughout the summer, with the last weekend being September 27. Those who bring their cars more than 10 times will be entered into a drawing.

Live music will also join the festivities on five separate occasions, along with food and door prizes. All the proceeds benefit the Eagles Club.

