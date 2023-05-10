Rochester Community Band joins Midwest Access

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Community Band joined Midwest Access Wednesday to preview its upcoming Spring Concert on May 11.

The concert will be at the Dakota Middle School in the auditorium.

There will also be other concerts from the band over the summer including:

  • Thursday, June 15 – Concert at Mary Knoll Barn at 7:00 pm
  • Tuesday, July 4 – Concert at Soldiers’ Field
  • Thursday, July 27 – Concert at Cascade Park in the new Amphitheater – if finished 7:00 pm
  • Thursday, August 24 – Concert at 7:00 pm at Cascade Park Amphitheater

More information can be found here.

