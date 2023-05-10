Quest for a cure, Minnesota couple travels all over country raising money for cancer research

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – A Minnesota couple have made it their life’s goal to finding a cure for cancer, but they aren’t just raising money, they are traveling all over the country - and Tuesday, they stopped in Wabasha.

This couple from Richfield, Minnesota have spent the last five years biking all over the country in efforts to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

Twelve years ago, the Reszel family received a devastating call no one wants to answer, Terry Reszel was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Get those mammograms and stay on top of things, its crucial, early detection is everything,” Terry said.

Her husband, Al Reszel became her caretaker, and now he has made it his life’s mission to find a cure, one mile at a time.

“About five years after she got through everything, we decided we wanted to do something to help fight breast cancer, find a cure so I started bike riding more passionately,” Al explained.

Raising money for the BCRF, Al has made six long distance bike trips around the country, totaling more than 18,000 miles, equivalent to the circumference of the Earth.

“You really don’t know what you can accomplish until you try to do something, get motivated and start it,” Al said.

Averaging 90 miles a day, Al is in the home stretch of his journey that started all the way in Key West, Florida.

“I always say I can’t do research, but I can ride a bike,” Al joked.

He does it all, for the one he loves the most.

“He was my care giver and wow that’s quite a job and so now I’m able to support him in this and I’m very proud of him and all he has done,” Terry said.

Terry follows behind Al in their Jeep, making sure he always has something to eat and stays on the course.

The couples journey is expected to wrap up on Saturday in Albany, Minnesota. So far, they have raised more than $7,000 for BCRF. For more information or to donate to Pink Pedals 4 a Cure, click here.

