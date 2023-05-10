Pine Island man finds joy in mowing 44 lawns a week

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – The roar of a lawnmower engine is a familiar sound for Ken Kramer, 65, of Pine Island. For the last 23 years, he’s been mowing several lawns a week. His current workload consists of 44 lawns, including four cemeteries.

“I put out an ad in 2000,” Kramer said. “I started with seven lawns and now I’m up to 44. I try to present the best customer service. That was the only ad I ever posted; my business took off from there.”

Kramer said he takes pride in his work, especially when it comes to mowing the four local cemeteries, including Wildwood in Wasioja, Byron Cemetery, Concord Cemetery, and the Lands Lutheran cemetery in Zumbrota.

“This cemetery here in Byron takes about 3.5 hours to mow and another 3 hours to trim it,” he said. “In May and June, it’s usually once a week. Usually, all of them are once a week. Some take longer.”

Kramer has enlisted some help from his family along the way. While he does all of the mowing, his daughter helps with trimming and his wife handles the accounting.

“She’s very patient,” he said. “I am gone a lot and she deals with a lot and helps me stay in budget.”

Kramer said starting from April through October, he works usually from sun-up to sundown. He said he has tried to hire more help in the past, but it doesn’t work out.

“I’ve tried to hire young kids to do the trimming and it don’t work,” he said. “I’m not saying that there are kids out there who don’t know hard work, but they are getting to be few and far in between.”

He said he’s fine with doing the work on his own.

“It’s just gratifying to do stuff for people,” he said.

Kramer urges people who have a passion to go chase it.

“Just go or whatever you like to do, and just try your best at it,” he said.

As for how long Kramer’s mower blades will keep turning, he isn’t sure.

“As long as I am able-bodied enough to do it, I’m gonna do it.”

It’s not just summer that keeps Kramer busy. During the winter, he makes wooden toys and donates them to children.

