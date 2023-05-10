Nupa locations holding food drive for The Landing, 125 Live

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Nupa south and Nupa north will be holding a food drive for The Landing and 125 Live on May 13 and 14.

Ted Paizis, co-owner of Nupa, and DJ Aventus joined Midwest Access Wednesday to chat more about the food drive.

There will be live music and food at the drive.

You will also receive a 15% coupon for a food drive donation.

More information about The Landing can be found here.

Information about 125 Live can be found here.

Nupa’s information can be found here.

