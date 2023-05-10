MSHSL votes to make boy’s volleyball a sanctioned sport

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After falling one vote short in 2022, Boys’ Volleyball will now be a sanctioned sport beginning in the 2024-25 school year, making Minnesota the 25th state association to sanction the sport.

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) says nearly 2,000 participants are currently playing through the Minnesota boys high school volleyball association. This summer, a task force will meet to figure out when the season will take place.

“I think it gives all these kids stepping out here and getting out of their comfort zone and playing a new sport the opportunity to compete and have the same opportunity as other sports with the high school league,” said Kasson-Mantorville Volleyball Coach Jeremy Braun. “To have the chance for an actual state championship, conference and section tournaments, and things like that.”

The other big amendment passed involves adapted athletics, as the MSHSL assembly voted unanimously to approve an amendment to create a separate set of bylaws specifically for adapted athletics. Season length, number of games among others will have updated definitions specific to adapted athletics.

