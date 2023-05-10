MSHSL votes to make boy’s volleyball a sanctioned sport

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After falling one vote short in 2022, Boys’ Volleyball will now be a sanctioned sport beginning in the 2024-25 school year, making Minnesota the 25th state association to sanction the sport.

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) says nearly 2,000 participants are currently playing through the Minnesota boys high school volleyball association. This summer, a task force will meet to figure out when the season will take place.

“I think it gives all these kids stepping out here and getting out of their comfort zone and playing a new sport the opportunity to compete and have the same opportunity as other sports with the high school league,” said Kasson-Mantorville Volleyball Coach Jeremy Braun. “To have the chance for an actual state championship, conference and section tournaments, and things like that.”

The other big amendment passed involves adapted athletics, as the MSHSL assembly voted unanimously to approve an amendment to create a separate set of bylaws specifically for adapted athletics. Season length, number of games among others will have updated definitions specific to adapted athletics.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
He was trying to help a hostess and lost all his money in his account.
Rochester man scammed out of $2.4K in phone scam
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
Students picked up early after fight disrupts Kellogg Middle School ‘Fun Night’
Students picked up early after fight disrupts Kellogg Middle School ‘Fun Night’
MNA addresses concerns with Mayo comments
Lawmakers, MNA react to Mayo Clinic threat to pull investments

Latest News

FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday,...
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
MN
Minnesota State Patrol vows to crack down on statewide reckless driving
Minnesota State Patrol vows to crack down on statewide reckless driving
POISD family fun night.
Breaking the cycle, POISD hosts family fun