Minnesota State Patrol vows to crack down on statewide reckless driving

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Reckless driving is a problem that’s worsening across the state of Minnesota. According to Minnesota state patrol officials, more and more drivers are speeding. Tuesday, State Patrol vowed to crack down on reckless driving.

“Troopers this year have already stopped 318 vehicles in our state for driving in excess of 100 miles an hour,” said State Patrol Col. Matt Langer. “In just one month, troopers have stopped about 7400 drivers and made over 3500 speeding contacts.”

Local driving instructors are also noticing changes in driving habits.

“We’ve gotten a lot more traffic, and I think 60 is even a little too fast through Rochester.” said Northgate Driving School Owner Betsy Donovan. “Since COVID, when the roads got really quiet, people felt they could drive faster because they felt it’s maybe safer.”

At Wednesday’s Towards Zero Deaths workshop in Rochester, State Patrol said speeding was the lead cause of nearly 500 deaths on Minnesota roads in 2021.

“You have to think about existing conditions. You can’t just say speed limit is this, I can drive this all the time,” Donovan said.

As for how drivers and instructors statewide can reverse this trend, Donovan says to begin with those who are just starting to get behind the wheel or even those who are much younger.

“If you have kids, they’re watching what you’re doing, so you got to slow down a bit to show them it’s not alright to speed,” Donovan said.

