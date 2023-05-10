Michael Keaton, Tim Burton officially returning for ‘Beetlejuice 2′

Warner Bros. announced that the sequel will open Sept. 6, 2024. (Source: CNN, Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(Gray News) – “Beetlejuice 2,” the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 original, is officially in the works.

Warner Bros. announced that the sequel will open on Sept. 6, 2024.

Director Tim Burton is returning, as well as Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

Jenna Ortega will star as the daughter of Ryder’s character Lydia from the original film. Ortega is best known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix hit series “Wednesday.”

According to CNN, a Beetlejuice sequel has been in talks for years, with Burton and Keaton both hinting at a possible sequel as early as 2013.

