Meet Abraham, KTTC’s Pet of the Week
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – “Be sure your feet are in the right place. Then stand firm.” - said no cat ever. Ha!
That quote is from the great Abraham Lincoln.
He was a human, not a cat. I’m Abraham, a grey and black tabby, older kitten who was abandoned at the front entry to the shelter.
Can you blame me for being a little nervous if I’m approached too quickly?
After I see that I’m safe, I am mighty friendly and mellow.
I love to be petted, and I’ll play sometimes.
Truthfully, Mr. Lincoln did have a point; cats can be motionless when we want, even stubborn once in a while.
Kamie will introduce you to Abraham! More info on him here.
