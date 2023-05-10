Meet Abraham, KTTC’s Pet of the Week

Rochester Pet of the week
Rochester Pet of the week(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – “Be sure your feet are in the right place. Then stand firm.” - said no cat ever. Ha!

That quote is from the great Abraham Lincoln.

He was a human, not a cat. I’m Abraham, a grey and black tabby, older kitten who was abandoned at the front entry to the shelter.

Can you blame me for being a little nervous if I’m approached too quickly?

After I see that I’m safe, I am mighty friendly and mellow.

I love to be petted, and I’ll play sometimes.

Truthfully, Mr. Lincoln did have a point; cats can be motionless when we want, even stubborn once in a while.

Kamie will introduce you to Abraham! More info on him here.

