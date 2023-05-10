Isolated thunderstorm chances continue

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve been enjoying the sunshine and summer-like temperatures on Wednesday, but now we’re tracking the chance of isolated thunderstorms moving into the region through the weekend.

Outlook Thursday and Friday:

Storm chances (KTTC)

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to stay isolated across the region on both Thursday and Friday. For Thursday, it looks like the early morning will be the “best chance” for rain across SE MN and NE IA.

Friday’s rain chance looks to stay mainly south of I-90 through the daytime hours. Areas in dark green above could see some stronger storms in the afternoon and evening. I think the best chance of strong storms will be closer to I-80 in central Iowa.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Tonight's forecast (KTTC)

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with showers moving in after midnight. Winds will be around 5-15 mph.

Thursday’s forecast:

Tomorrow's forecast (KTTC)

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be in the morning with clearing skies through the day. High temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

