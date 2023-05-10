Hormel Institute wraps up first Young Scientists program

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Instead of learning in the classroom Wednesday, these students are at the Hormel Institute getting a real-life lab experience with local mentors, learning how we use science to solve the world’s problems

There are 22 Austin middle school students in the Young Scientist program, and they each had to apply, similar to applying to an internship or job.

“Each student had to apply and get references for the program,” Hormel Institute Community Outreach and Education Manager Kelly Vincelette said.

The students have been coming once a month since November, and they say it’s a blast.

“It’s so much fun. You get to do a bunch of really cool experiments with your friends or other grade levels which is really fun to do,” Ellis Middle School 8th grader Elaine Chunba said.

“It was really fun. At school, we really don’t get to use these types of microscopes so it was cool to use the ones where instead of having to look through something it just shows up on the screen and you can adjust it more,” her classmate Liberty Andersen said.

Liberty Andersen (KTTC)

Some are even inspired to go into the scientific field.

“Seemed like something I’d see myself doing in the future as a job,” Chunba said.

While some aren’t sure, but are happy for the experience.

“I just enjoy learning things, so I thought it was a fun opportunity to get to just go learn stuff in a new way. I don’t know if I would consider specifically science, but maybe some sort of engineering science. Something like that,” Andersen said.

It’s the first year the Institute has put this on, and leaders hope to continue and even expand its programming.

“The goal is that we’ll have a sixth grader start this program, and they can eventually be in this program until they graduate. Then, we have our summer undergraduate research experience,” Vincelette said.

The Hormel Institute is hosting an end of the year celebration for the program. It’s on May 23 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.