Custom Retaining Walls and Landscaping joins Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Custom Retaining Walls and Landscaping joined Midwest Access Wednesday to talk about an upcoming event in May.

The event is called Do-It-Yourself DEMO Day and it will take place on May 13 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 2375 Sleeper Ln NE in Rochester.

Owner Clint Ernst talked with Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler about the event.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.