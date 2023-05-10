Custom Retaining Walls and Landscaping joins Midwest Access

Custom Retaining Walls and Landscaping
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Custom Retaining Walls and Landscaping joined Midwest Access Wednesday to talk about an upcoming event in May.

The event is called Do-It-Yourself DEMO Day and it will take place on May 13 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 2375 Sleeper Ln NE in Rochester.

Owner Clint Ernst talked with Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler about the event.

You can find more information here.

